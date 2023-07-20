NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Register At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The link for NEET UG 2023 counselling registration will be activated by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC today, July 20. All those candidates who have appeared and qualified in the NEET UG Exam can now submit their registrations for the NEET UG Counseling Process by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. The counselling will be done under 15% all-India quota for admissions to MBBS/ BDS/ B.Sc Nursing courses in the participating colleges of India. Candidates can apply for the NEET UG Counseling until July 25, and the choice-filling process will begin on July 22 and end on July 26

NEET UG Counseling: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link provided for "UG Medical Counseling."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open, click on the link provided for "New Registration – Round 1"

Step 4: Now, enter your NEET UG application number, date of birth, and other credentials.

Step 5: Then, fill out the application form and upload all supporting documents.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

NEET UG Counselling 2023

The last date to register for round 1 counselling is July 25. Candidates will be able to fill and lock in their choices of colleges and courses between July 22 and 26. NEET Round 1 seat allotment results will be out on July 29. The selected candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4. There will be three rounds of counselling. MCC has included a stray vacancy round as well.