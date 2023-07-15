NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out For All-India Quota Seats, Registrations From July20

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule. As per MCC, the counselling for All India Quota counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions will begin on July 20. Candidates can register for NEET counselling 2023 online at the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

The last date to register for round 1 counselling is July 25. Candidates will be able to fill and lock in their choices of colleges and courses between July 22 and 26. NEET Round 1 seat allotment results will be out on July 29. The selected candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4. There will be three rounds of counselling. MCC has included a stray vacancy round as well.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Round 1

Registration and Payment- July 20 to July 25 (up to 12 noon)

Choice filling, Locking- July 22 to July 26 (upto 11:50 PM)

Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM of July 26

Processing of seat allotment- July 27 to July 28

Result declaration- July 29

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal- July 30

Reporting to the allotted institute - July 31 to August 4

Round 2

Registration, Payment- August 9 to August 14 (up to 12 noon0)

Choice filling, Locking- August 10 to August 15

Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM of August 15

Processing of seat allotment - August 16 to August 17

Result declaration- August 18

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal- August 19

Reporting to the allotted institute- August 20 to August 28

Round 3

Registration, Payment- August 31 to September 4

Choice filling, Locking- September 1 to September 5

Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM of September 5

Processing of seat allotment - September 6 to September 7

Result declaration- September 8

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal - September 9

Reporting to the allotted institute - September 10 to September 18

Stray vacancy round

Registration - September 21 to September 23 ( up to 12 noon)

Choice filling, Locking - September 22 to September 24

Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM on September 24

Seat allotment process- September 25

Result declaration - September 26

Reporting to the allotted institute - September 27 to September 30