NEET UG Counselling AIQ Result 2021 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. All those candidates who applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) will be able to check their results on Tuesday.It will be uploaded on the official website mcc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentiond below.Candidates who will be selected will have to report for admission to medical colleges between February 2 and February 7, 2022. To be noted that the NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the first round of registration.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Website to check

mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Here is how to check

Registered candidates should go to the official website mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will be asked to enter the required details

Post logging in, the round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download it and take its printout for further reference

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here is how to fill choices

Post checking the NEET UG AIQ result 2021, candidates should go to the official website mcc.nic.in

On the homepage look for NEET UG 2021 registration link

Candidates will have to log in with the NEET UG roll number and password

Candidates should fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Lock the choices and click on submit

Candidates must know that the MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities. The detailed counselling schedule can be checked on the official website- mcc.nic.in.