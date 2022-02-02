NEET UG Counselling: Check Round 1 Result & List Of Documents Required For Admission

Medical Council Committee has released the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 result 2021 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2021 is ongoing. To be noted that the result which has been released is provisional in nature. Students can check their roll number and allotted seat on mcc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. In case of any discrepancy, students can contact MCC.

MCC allotts colleges to the NEET UG 2021 qualified students on the basis of choices which they have already filled during online NEET counselling. All those students who have been allotted seats will have to report at their respective colleges. This step has to be done so that students can confirm their candidature.

Revised UEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule reads that students will have to report to the allotted college between February 2 and February 7, 2022. In order to confirm their candidature, candidates will have to apply by 5 PM of Feb 7. Here is a list of documents which candidates will have to carry with them for verification.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: List of documents required while reporting

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

NEET UG 2021 admit card and result

Date of Birth certificate

Class 10th and class 12 certificate, marksheet

Eight passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

Identity proof like aadhar card, pan card

Caste certificate, EWS certificate and PwD certificate (if mentioned)

Official website clearly mentions that in case any student has deposited their original documents to any other college and are appearing for physical document verification in different colleges, they will not be allowed. In regards to this, MCC mentioned, “Candidates who have deposited their original documents with any other Institute/ College/University and come for admission with a certificate stating that "their original certificates are deposited with the Institute / College /University" will not be allowed to take admission in allotted Medical/Dental College.

How to check final result