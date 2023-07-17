Last Updated:

NEET UG Counselling For Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh Admissions Begins On July 19

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPE) has announced the dates for NEET UG counselling under state quota for students.

Nandini Verma
neet counselling jammu kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPE) has announced the dates for NEET UG counselling under state quota for students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The registrations will begin on July 19. The last date to apply is July 23. Candidates who have cleared NEET UG 2023 and want to take admission to medical or dental colleges in the state can apply online. Aspirants can register online at jkbope.gov.in. 

Documents required for Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023

  • NEET UG 2023 scorecard
  • 10+2 marks card.
  • Domicile certificate of UT of J&K/Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh).
  • Category certificate, if applicable.
  • Date of birth proof (Matriculation or Class 10 pass certificate).
  • Compulsory service bond for candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh 

Click here for NEET UG 2023 Jammu Kashmir counselling notification

Category-wise NEET UG Cut-off

  • Open merit list (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS): 137 marks
  • Open merit list (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 121 marks
  • SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): 107 marks
  • SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 107 marks
  • ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108 marks
