NEET UG Counselling: Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Step-by-step Registration Guide

NEET UG Counseling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee will be activating the registration link for NEET counseling for undergraduate courses on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. As scheduled, the counselling process will begin in online mode on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply by January 24, 2022. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted by the Commission. The NEET-UG Counselling aims to provide admissions to 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER colleges. The registration steps can be checked here.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 to be conducted in 4 rounds

Changes in NEET 2021 AIQ counselling have been made by Medical Counseling Committee. Following the changes, NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. This time vacant seats left after second round will not revert to the states, unlike past years.

"Dear Students, Counseling for NEET-UG is being started by MCC from 19th January. You all are the future of the country and I hope that all of you will give a new direction to your career with the mantra 'service is religion'. I extend my best wishes to all," Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

प्रिय छात्रों, MCC द्वारा NEET-UG के लिए काउंसलिंग 19 जनवरी से प्रारंभ की जा रही है।



आप सभी देश का भविष्य हैं और आशा है की आप सभी सेवा ही धर्म के मंत्र के साथ अपने करियर को आगे नई दिशा देंगे। मैं सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022

NEET UG Counselling: Important dates

Round 1 verification of seat matrix will be conducted by the institutes on January 17 and January 18, 2022

The registration/ payment process will begin on January 19, 2022

Payment should be done by January 24, up to 12:00 pm

Choice filling will begin on January 20 and it will end on January 24, 2022 (11:55 pm)

Candidates will have to lock their choices on January 24, 2022 (4:00 pm to 11:55 pm)

The verification of candidates by universities/ institutes will be done on January 25 and January 26, 2022

The processing of seat allotment will happen on January 27 and January 28, 2022

The round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on January 29, 2022

NEET Counselling 2021: Here is how to register

Step 1: Go to official website mcc.nic.in and on the homepage, click on the “new registration” tab

Step 2: After being redirected to another window, candidates should fill in required details such as NEET roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other required information

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to pay the NEET UG 2021 counselling registration fee

Step 4: Candidates should fill in the course of their choice and list the colleges according to the preference

Step 5: Candidates will have to lock the choices within the mentioned dates

NEET UG 2021: Check counselling process