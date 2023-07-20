NEET UG Counselling Registration Link Activated At Mcc.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The link for NEET UG 2023 counselling registration has been activated now by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC. All those candidates who have cracked the NEET UG 2023 can now register for the NEET UG Counseling Process by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. The counseling will be done under a 15% all-India quota for admissions to MBBS/ BDS/ B.Sc Nursing courses in the participating colleges of India. Candidates can apply for the NEET UG Counseling until July 25, and the choice-filling process will begin on July 22 and end on July 26.

NEET UG Counseling: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link provided for "UG Medical Counseling."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open, click on the link provided for "New Registration" link

Step 4: Now, enter your NEET UG application number, date of birth, and other credentials.

Step 5: Then, fill out the application form and upload all supporting documents.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

NEET UG Counselling 2023

The last date to register for round 1 counselling is July 25. Candidates will be able to fill and lock in their choices of colleges and courses between July 22 and 26. NEET Round 1 seat allotment results will be out on July 29. The selected candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4. There will be three rounds of counselling. MCC has included a stray vacancy round as well.

NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Schedule

Round 1 Registration and Payment- July 20 to July 25 (up to 12 noon)

Choice filling, Locking- July 22 to July 26 (upto 11:50 PM)

Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM of July 26

Processing of seat allotment- July 27 to July 28

Result declaration- July 29

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal- July 30

Reporting to the allotted institute - July 31 to August 4

Eligibility Condition for AIQ