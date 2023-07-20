NEET UG Counselling Registration Link Activated At Mcc.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The link for NEET UG 2023 counselling registration has been activated now by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC. All those candidates who have cracked the NEET UG 2023 can now register for the NEET UG Counseling Process by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. The counseling will be done under a 15% all-India quota for admissions to MBBS/ BDS/ B.Sc Nursing courses in the participating colleges of India. Candidates can apply for the NEET UG Counseling until July 25, and the choice-filling process will begin on July 22 and end on July 26.
NEET UG Counselling 2023
The last date to register for round 1 counselling is July 25. Candidates will be able to fill and lock in their choices of colleges and courses between July 22 and 26. NEET Round 1 seat allotment results will be out on July 29. The selected candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4. There will be three rounds of counselling. MCC has included a stray vacancy round as well.
