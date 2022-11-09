NEET UG Counselling Round 2: MCC Extends Choice Filling And Locking Facility Till Tonight

Quick links:
The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 choice filling and locking facility has been extended by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) tonight. As per the official notice released by the medical committee, candidates will be able to submit their choices for the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 until 11:55 pm by visiting the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. This decision came after several students sent emails regarding their queries and demanded an extension for choice filling.
According to the official schedule released for NEET UG Counseling, the choice filling process was scheduled to end on November 8, 2022. However, candidates can now submit their choices until 11:55 p.m. tonight. The choice locking process for Round 2 started at 3 PM and will now close at 11:55 PM tonight. For the convenience of the candidates, we have listed below the step-by-step procedure to submit NEET UG 2022 counselling choices.