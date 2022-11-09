NEET UG Counselling Round 2: MCC Extends Choice Filling And Locking Facility Till Tonight

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 choice filling and locking facility has been extended by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) tonight. As per the official notice released by the medical committee, candidates will be able to submit their choices for the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 until 11:55 pm by visiting the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. This decision came after several students sent emails regarding their queries and demanded an extension for choice filling.

According to the official schedule released for NEET UG Counseling, the choice filling process was scheduled to end on November 8, 2022. However, candidates can now submit their choices until 11:55 p.m. tonight. The choice locking process for Round 2 started at 3 PM and will now close at 11:55 PM tonight. For the convenience of the candidates, we have listed below the step-by-step procedure to submit NEET UG 2022 counselling choices.

NEET UG 2022 Counseling: Here's how to submit choices

Step 1: In order to submit choices, candidates are required to visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the tab for UG Medical Counseling.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open; click on the link provided for Round 2 registrations.

Step 4: Enter the NEET UG 2022 Roll Number, date of birth, and other details.

Step 5: Candidates then need to fill out the application form and upload all documents required.

Step 6: Finally, pay the counselling fees and return the form.

Step 7: Upload your choices for NEET UG Counseling and then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 8: Save the confirmation page and take a screenshot for future needs.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative