NEET-UG counselling to begin from Jan 19: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said NEET-UG counselling will commence from January 19.

He extended his best wishes to students.

"Dear students, counselling for NEET-UG is being started by the MCC from January 19.

You all are the future of the country and I hope that all of you will give a new direction to your career with the mantra 'service is religion'. I extend my best wishes to all," Mandaviya tweeted. PTI PLB AAR

