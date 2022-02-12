NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: MCC Directs States To Extend Dates; Check Full Details Here

The NEET-UG/PG Counselling 2021 dates have been postponed by the Medical Counselling Committee. As per the directions of the Court in various matters, the schedule of UG/PG counselling for each round will be extended. Eligible candidates who are going to take part in the NEET Counselling can check the official notice by visiting mcc.nic.in. The Counselling Committee has asked the state counselling if each round should be conducted once. All India Counselling for the respective round is completed by the MCC of DGHS. The states have been directed to revise their schedule for counselling for each round of state quota so that the dates fall after the All India Quota Counselling has been completed.

NEET UG/PG Counselling: MCC directs states to extend dates

According to the official notice issued by the MCC, "The Schedule of PG/UG Counselling 2021 has been extended as per the directions of the Hon’ble Courts in various matters pertaining to counselling from time to time. In view of the above, the MCC of DGHS is receiving representations from the State DMEs regarding the revision of the Schedule of State Counseling since the schedule of All India UG/PG Counselling is being conducted by the MCC of DGHS and that of state counselling are clashing. "

"In this regard, it is mentioned that, as a principle, the state counselling for each round should be conducted once all India counselling for the respective round has been completed by the MCC of DGHS. Hence, it is advised that states may revise their schedule such that each round of state quota counselling is conducted after the All India Quota Counseling conducted by MCC of DGHS as per the directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P (C) No. 76 of 2015, Ashish Ranjan & Ors. Vs. Union of India & Ors., "read the notice." Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee, NEET PG Counseling 2021 choice filling dates for Round 2 have been extended till February 14, 2022. The choice locking for round 2 of PG counselling will start from February 13 to February 14, 2022.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative