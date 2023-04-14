NID DAT Mains Admit Card 2023 For B.Design Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

NID DAT Mains Admit Card 2023: National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad has released the NID DAT 2023 mains exma admit card for the B.Design entrance test. Candidates who have applied for the Bachelor of Design admission can download their NID DAT admit card from the official website at admissions.nid.edu. The B.Des NID DAT 2023 Main examination will be conducted on April 30. The NID DAT B.Des result 2023 will be declared on May 18.

The NID DAT Main exam will consist of tests in multiple formats such as in-studio set-up. The question paper will be in the English language. Candidates can download their hall ticket using the steps given below.

How to download NID DAT mains admit card 2023