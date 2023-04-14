Last Updated:

NID DAT Mains Admit Card 2023 For B.Design Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

NID DAT Mains admit card 2023: National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad has released the NID DAT 2023 mains exma admit card for the B.Design entrance test.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
nid dat mains admit card

Image: Unsplash


NID DAT Mains Admit Card 2023: National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad has released the NID DAT 2023 mains exma admit card for the B.Design entrance test. Candidates who have applied for the Bachelor of Design admission can download their NID DAT admit card from the official website at admissions.nid.edu. The B.Des NID DAT 2023 Main examination will be conducted on April 30. The NID DAT B.Des result 2023 will be declared on May 18.

The NID DAT Main exam will consist of tests in multiple formats such as in-studio set-up. The question paper will be in the English language. Candidates can download their hall ticket using the steps given below.

NID DAT B.Des Admit Card 2023 download link

How to download NID DAT mains admit card 2023

  • Visit the official website of NID DAT at admissions.nid.edu
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads “B.Des. NID DAT Mains Admit Card”
  • Enter your login details and submit 
  • Your  NID DAT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.
READ | Launch of new facilities will strengthen medical infra in North East, says PM Modi in Assam
READ | Bihar School Timings| Academic activities for all classes to end before 11:45 am: Patna DM
READ | AIBE XVII 2023 final answer key out, results expected to be declared soon
READ | UGC NET 2023 Cut-off score, percentile out; JRF award letters, e-certificates soon
READ | UGC NET June 2023 cycle from June 13, registrations likely to begin before April 21
COMMENT