NIMCET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Here's How To Apply

NIMCET 2022: The application correction window for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) has been reopened by the National Institute of Technology (NIT). Earlier, the NIT announced the closure of the application window on May 9, 2022. All those applicants who have applied for the NIMCET 2022 can now edit their applications by visiting the official website: nimcet. in. Earlier, the NIT was supposed to close the NIMCET 2022 application process on May 4, but the authorities extended it till May 9, 2022. The NIMCET 2022 will be held on June 20, 2022, across different examination centers. The admit card will be released on the June 6 and candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website.

NIMCET 2022 Application Correction Window: Follow these steps to edit

Step 1: To edit the application form, candidates need to visit the official website, nimcet.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads' Edit NIMCET application form'.

Step 3: After that, candidates must enter their login information, such as their user ID and password.

Step 4: Edit the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Save and download the NIMCET application form for future reference.

The NIT announced the NIMCET 2022 on its website for the uninitiated. It mentioned, "National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are Institutions of National Importance under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs for admission into their MCA programmes. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli, and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in the above 09 NITs is based on the rank obtained in NIMCET 2022 only."