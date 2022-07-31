NIOS Admissions 2022: Deadline To Register For Class 10, 12 Ends Today

NIOS Registrations 2022: National Institute of Open Schooling will be closing the registration for admission to Class 10th and 12th on July 31, 2022. All the students who want to get themselves registered for NIOS 2022-23 session should make sure to do it now. For registration, candidates will have to go to the official website nios.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

Those who by any chance miss to apply today should not worry about it. The registration process will continue but candidates will have to pay a late fee. The deadline to apply by paying a late fee of Rs 700 will be September 15, 2022. For more details related to NIOS 2022 registrations, candidates can go to the official website.

NIOS Board exam 2022 will be conducted in April/May 2023. This year the NIOS admission 2022 will be conducted in two blocks: Block 1 (April/May 2022) and Block 2 (October/November 2022). The registration for second block will begin on September 16, 2022 and the exams will be conducted in October/November 2023. Exact date has not been announced yet.

NIOS Registration 2022: List of required documents

Passport size photograph (colored)

Signature (preferably in Black Ink)

Valid identity proof (like Aadhaar Card or Passport or Ration card or etc.)

Valid proof of Date of Birth

A valid proof of Residence

Class 8th marksheet (in case of secondary course) or class 10th marksheet (in case of senior secondary course)

Social category/Caste certificate (in case the learner belongs to SC/ST/OBC social category)

Ex-serviceman certificate (in case he/she is an Ex-serviceman)

Disability certificate (in case he/she is having any kind of disability)

NIOS 2022 Registration: Here's how to register