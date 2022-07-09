NIOS Admissions 2022: Registration Deadline Extended For 10th, 12th; See How To Register

NIOS Registration 2022: The registration process for the secondary and senior secondary courses has been extended by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of NIOS - nios.ac.in.

The registration window will officially close on July 31, 2022. According to the official information, the classes' public examinations will be held on April 20, 2023. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below step by step process and provided the direct link to complete the NIOS registration process.

NIOS Class 10 admission | NIOS Class 12 admission: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for NIOS Class 10th and 12th admissions, candidates need to visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the registration button.

Step 3: Candidates can use the direct link provided here to complete the NIOS Registration 2022 - CLICK HERE

Step 4: Now, fill out the form by entering the required details and completing the registration process.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to enter their credentials and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must also take a printout of the document for future reference

About NIOS

NIOS also known as the National Open School, was established as an autonomous institution in 1989 by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. NIOS conducts class 12 examinations twice a year in Block-1 and Block-2 sessions, usually in April/May and October/November respectively. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

