NIOS Begins Registration For 10th, 12th Public Exams 2022, Check Details Here

NIOS Registration 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling will begin the registration process for secondary, Class 10 as well as senior secondary, class 12 exams from June 1, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NIOS Public examination for Class 10 and Class 12 now. They will have to get themselves registered on the official website- nios.ac.in. Steps to do the same are mentioned below.

The deadline to apply for NIOS public exam is June 30, 2022. NIOS public exam registration for learners who registered or appeared in April/ May 2022 exam will begin on June 10 and will continue till June 30, 2022. Those who could'nt apply by deadline should know that the application process with late fee will start on July 1, 2022. The deadline to apply by paying late fee will end on July 10, 2022. The registrations for all learners with consolidated late fee will be conducted between July 11 and July 20, 2022.

"The next Public Exam of NIOS for Secondary and Sr Sec courses is scheduled to be conducted during Oct/Nov 2022. The online registration and payment of examination fee will be started from 1st June 2022 onwards. For details, kindly visit http://nios.ac.in," the NIOS tweeted.

Here is how to apply

Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in

Click on the exams and results tab and select the exam you want to take

Click on the pay exam fee link to start the registration process

Enter the required details to register, fill the form and save a copy of the submitted form for future use

SC asks NIOS to bring exam centres closer to students

The Supreme Court has directed the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to fix the examination centres within a distance of 10 kilometres from the accredited institutions to enable students to appear in the examination with certainty and ease. A vacation bench of Justices S A Nazeer and P S Narasimha said that a substantial number of students resorting to open schooling invariably come from rural areas.

"Most of these students come from poor strata of the society, depend on unreliable public transport and in all probability are employed for their livelihood. It is not difficult to imagine the consequences of inaccessible examination centres for such students. There is yet another factor. The primary, secondary, or senior secondary examinations invariably involve answering multiple papers spread over a period of time," the bench said