NIPER JEE 2022: Applications Invited For Masters, PhD Courses; Here's Direct Link To Apply

NIPER JEE 2022: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad is seeking candidates for Masters and PhD courses as well as for the Integrated PG-PhD programme. The application process is underway and candidates can apply till May 3, after which no application forms will be accepted. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at www.niperhyd.ac.in.



The examination authority will release the admit card for the examination on May 16, and the online NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (computer-based test) will be conducted on May 12, 2022. As is customary, the final result for the Masters examination will be released on June 21, while the final result for the Ph.D. courses will be out on July 5, and the final result for the Integrated PG-PhD courses will be released on June 25.

NIPER JEE 2022: Here's how you can apply

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit NIPER Hyderabad's official website - niperhyd.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "NIPER 2022."

Step 3: Then, pay the Application Fee.

Step 4: Check the payment status.

Step 5: Fill out the online application form.

Step 6: Then, go to your application form again.

Step 7: Double-check your information before submitting your application form.

Here's direct link to apply for NIPER JEE 2022 - CLICK HERE

