NIRF Rankings 2022: IIM-Ahmedabad Is Best Management Institute, Check Top-25 B-Schools

NIRF Rankings 2022: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has become the best management institute in India, as per the NIRF Rankings 2022. Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 through a webcast. A list of best institutions in all disciplines like engineering, management, medical, architecture, law, dental, pharmacy, best colleges, best universities, and others have been released. Take a look at the top-10 list of best management institutes in India.
NIRF Rankings 2022: Top 25 B-Schools in India
- Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
- Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
- Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
- Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
- Indian Institute of Management, Indore
- Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jamshedpur
- National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
- Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
- Management Development Institute, Gurugram
- Indian Institute of Management Raipur
- Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
- Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
- Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
- Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
- Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
- Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
- Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
- Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi
- SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai