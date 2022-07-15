Last Updated:

NIRF Rankings 2022: IIM-Ahmedabad Is Best Management Institute, Check Top-25 B-Schools

NIRF Rankings 2022 have been released on July 15, 2022. The list of best B-Schools in India has also been announced. Here is all you need to know about it.

Nandini Verma
NIRF Rankings 2022

Image: PTI


NIRF Rankings 2022: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has become the best management institute in India, as per the NIRF Rankings 2022. Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 through a webcast. A list of best institutions in all disciplines like engineering, management, medical, architecture, law, dental, pharmacy, best colleges, best universities, and others have been released. Take a look at the top-10 list of best management institutes in India.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top 25 B-Schools in India   

  1. Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad
  2. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
  3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
  4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi 
  5. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
  6. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
  7. Indian Institute of Management, Indore
  8. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jamshedpur
  9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
  10. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
  11. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
  12. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 
  13. Management Development Institute, Gurugram
  14. Indian Institute of Management Raipur
  15. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
  16. Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
  17. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
  18. Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
  19. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  20. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  21. S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
  22. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
  23. Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
  24. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi 
  25. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
