NIRF Rankings 2022 Of Universities, Institutes Releasing On July 15: Education Minister

NIRF Rankings 2022 will be released on July 15 at 11 am. Once released, University rankings can be checked on the official website nirfindia.org.

NIRF rankings 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be announcing the rankings of universities, colleges and other educational institutions of the country. It will be announced on July 15 at 11 am. Once released, University rankings can be checked on the official website nirfindia.org. The National University Rankings will be announced for 11 categories. This includes Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law, and Research Institutions. NIRF Rankings 2022 for India would be released in 11 categories. These categories are - Overall, Universities, Management, Colleges, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

NIRF Rankings release date 2022

Education Ministry tweeted, "On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned!"

NIRF Rankings 2021: Overview

IIT-Madras has been ranked as the top institute in the overall educational institutes and engineering categories last year. The institute had secured the second position in the newly introduced ‘research’ category. Educational institutions are judged under five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). These ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

In 2021, the NIRF Rankings were released on September 9. In the management category, Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad ranked first. IIT Madras ranked first under the overall and engineering category while AIIMS Delhi ranked first in the medical category for the NIRF Rankings 2021.

Top Ten Engineering Colleges According to the NIRF Ranking 2021

  • Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  • Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  • Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  • Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  • The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  • The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
  • The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
  • National Institute of Technology, Surathkal
