NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras, AIIMS Delhi, NLU Bengaluru Best In Engg, Medical, Law

NIRF Rankings 2023: National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 was released today, June 5 at 11 am. The rankings for 11 categories have been announced this year including Engineering, Universities, Colleges, Overall, Management, Law, Architecture, Medical, Dental, Research and Pharmacy. Highlights of the NIRF Ranking 2023 can be checked here.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Check highlights here

IIT Madras has yet again secured the best rank among the engineering institutes of the country

NLU Bengaluru is the best law college in India

AIIMS New Delhi has been ranked as the best medical college

Savitha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai has been ranked the best dental college

Miranda House has been ranked the best college, followed by Hindu college and Presidency college in Chennai.

IIM Ahmedabad is the best B-school in India. It is followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kopzhikode

NIRF 2023: Top Engineering colleges in India

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Roorkee IIT Kharagpur IIT Guwahati IIT Hyderabad NIT Trichy Jadavpur University

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top medical colleges

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Colleges in India

Top Law Colleges in India

Top Universities in India

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.