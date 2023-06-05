NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras, AIIMS Delhi, NLU Bengaluru Best In Engg, Medical, Law

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
NIRF Rankings 2023: National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 was released today, June 5 at 11 am. The rankings for 11 categories have been announced this year including Engineering, Universities, Colleges, Overall, Management, Law, Architecture, Medical, Dental, Research and Pharmacy. Highlights of the NIRF Ranking 2023 can be checked here.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.
Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.