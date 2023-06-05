NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: IIT Madras, Delhi, Bombay Best Engineering Colleges In India

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
IIT Madras has been ranked the best engineering college in India. The second rank is bagged by IIT-Delhi followed by IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Roorkee.
Rank 1: Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi
Rank 2: National Dairy Institute, Karnal
Rank 3: Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana
Rank 1: IIT Kanpur
Rank 2: IIT Madras
Rank 3: IIT Hyderabad
Rank 1: NLU Bengaluru
Rank 2: NLU Delhi
Rank 3: NALSAR, Hyderabad
Rank 1: IISc Bengaluru
Rank 2: IIT Madras
Rank 3: IIT Delhi
Rank 1: AIIMS, Delhi
Rank 2: PGIMER, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
1. IIT Roorkee
2. NIT Cavour
3. IIT Kharagpur
Rank 1: Miranda House
Rank 2: Hindu College
Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai
Rank 1: NIPER, Hyderabad
Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard
Rank 3: BITS Pilani
IIM Ahmedabad has bagged the top rank in the top B-schools in India followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.
This year, the top universities in the 'University' category of NIRF Rankings is IISc Bangalore, JNU, and Jamia Millia Islamia, respectively.
IIT Madras has once again clinched the top spot in the NIRF 'Óverall' ranings 2023.
There are 4 major category of rankings- overall, university, college, and research. The list will be updated here.
Over 8.6K institutes have participated in the NIRF Rankings 2023. In the first edition, 3500 institutions had taken part in the rankings in 2016. This year, the number has rose up to 8686 institutes.
The 8th edition of NIRF Rankings has been released today, June 5. The rankings were announced at 11 am today in a press conference.