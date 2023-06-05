Last Updated:

NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE: IIT Madras, Delhi, Bombay Best Engineering Colleges In India

NIRF Rankings 2023 LIVE Updates: The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. The rankings rankings will be released for 11 categories including Engineering, Universities, Colleges, Overall, Management, Law, Architecture, Medical, Dental, Research and Pharmacy.

nirf rankings 2023

12:11 IST, June 5th 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Best engineering colleges in India

IIT Madras has been ranked the best engineering college in India. The second rank is bagged by IIT-Delhi followed by IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Roorkee.

12:04 IST, June 5th 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top colleges under 'Agriculture and Allied Sector' sector

Rank 1: Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi
Rank 2: National Dairy Institute, Karnal
Rank 3: Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana

12:04 IST, June 5th 2023
Top colleges ranked under 'Innovation' category

Rank 1: IIT Kanpur
Rank 2: IIT Madras 
Rank 3: IIT Hyderabad

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
Top Law Colleges in India as per NIRF Rankings 2023

Rank 1: NLU Bengaluru
Rank 2: NLU Delhi
Rank 3: NALSAR, Hyderabad

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
IISc Bangalore is the top research institute in India

Rank 1: IISc Bengaluru
Rank 2: IIT Madras
Rank 3: IIT Delhi 

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
AIIMS Delhi is the top medical college in India as per NIRF Rankings 2023

Rank 1: AIIMS, Delhi
Rank 2: PGIMER, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top architecture colleges in India

1. IIT Roorkee 
2. NIT Cavour
3. IIT Kharagpur 

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
Top colleges in India

Rank 1: Miranda House
Rank 2: Hindu College
Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Pharmacy Institutes of India

Rank 1: NIPER, Hyderabad 
Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard
Rank 3: BITS Pilani

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
IIM- Ahmadabad is the top business school in India

IIM Ahmedabad has bagged the top rank in the top B-schools in India followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top-3 universities in India

This year, the top universities in the 'University' category of NIRF Rankings is IISc Bangalore, JNU, and Jamia Millia Islamia, respectively. 

 

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
IIT-Madras secures top rank in overall ranking

IIT Madras has once again clinched the top spot in the NIRF 'Óverall' ranings 2023.

 

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
Top-4 categories

There are 4 major category of rankings- overall, university, college, and research. The list will be updated here.

 

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
Over 8.6K institutes participated

Over 8.6K institutes have participated in the NIRF Rankings 2023. In the first edition, 3500 institutions had taken part in the rankings in 2016. This year, the number has rose up to 8686 institutes.

 

12:02 IST, June 5th 2023
8th edition of NIRF Rankings 2023 out

The 8th edition of NIRF Rankings has been released today, June 5. The rankings were announced at 11 am today in a press conference.

