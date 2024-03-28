×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Now, PhD Admission Process Through UGC NET Scores; Official Notification with Major Changes Issued

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced significant revisions to the Ph.D. admission process conducted via the National Eligibility Test (NET).

Reported by: Nandini Verma
M Jagadesh Kumar
M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced significant revisions to the Ph.D. admission process conducted via the National Eligibility Test (NET). These reforms, aimed at simplifying and unifying the admission procedure, signify a pivotal development in the realm of higher education in India. The official notice regarding the same was released today.

In a recent meeting held on March 13, 2024, the UGC announced its decision to leverage NET scores for Ph.D. admissions starting from the academic session 2024-25. This decision comes following thorough deliberation and recommendations from an expert committee tasked with reviewing the provisions of NET.

PhD Admissions through NET Scores!

Under the new guidelines, NET candidates will now be categorized into three distinct groups based on their eligibility for Ph.D. admissions:

Category-1: Candidates eligible for admission to Ph.D. programs with Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) status and appointment as Assistant Professors.

Category-2: Candidates eligible for admission to Ph.D. programs without JRF status but are qualified for appointment as Assistant Professors.

Category-3: Candidates eligible solely for admission to Ph.D. programs, without JRF status or appointment as Assistant Professors.

The eligibility of candidates for these categories will be determined based on their NET scores and subsequent interview/viva voce process. While JRF-qualified candidates will be admitted to Ph.D. programs based on interviews conducted in accordance with UGC regulations, candidates in Categories 2 and 3 will undergo a selection process wherein 70% weightage will be given to NET scores and 30% to the interview/viva voce performance.

Importantly, the validity of NET scores for candidates in Categories 2 and 3 will extend for one year for Ph.D. admissions.

The UGC has also announced that the notification and Bulletin of Information for NET June 2024 will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website.

These reforms underscore the UGC's commitment to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in higher education, aligning with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy 2020. Aspiring Ph.D. candidates are encouraged to stay updated with further announcements and prepare diligently for the upcoming NET examinations.

Click here for the official notification. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

