NVS Class 11 Admission: JNV To Conduct Lateral Entry Selection Test From This Year

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has decided to organise a selection test for lateral entry admission to Class 11 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas from this year onwards. According to an official notification uploaded on the NVS website, the NVS class 11 selection test will be held in July. A detailed notification in this regard will be uploaded on the official website – navodaya.gov.in soon. Read official notice here.

“In connection with Lateral Entry admission in class XI against vacant seats in JNVs, decision is taken to conduct selection test from the session 2023-24 onwards, as in the case of Lateral Entry Admission in Class IX. Aspiring candidates may apply for selection test through online mode for which provision will be made. Selection test will be conducted in July, 2023. Detailed notification will be issued shortly,” the notification reads.

Navodaya Vidyalaya class 11 admissions through LEST

Presently, NVS conducts a Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) for admission to Class 9 for vacant seats. To apply for JNV Class 11 admissions, those students who passed the Class 10 exam from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), state board, and other recognized boards in the district where a JNV is located are able to apply. As per the previous eligibility criteria for JNV Class 11 admissions, the lower and upper age limit for candidates were 15 and 17 years, respectively as on July 1 of the year of admission. The NVS Class 11 merit list was prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the applicants in Class 10 board exams and the availability of seats in the concerned JNVs. Students were also required to have “reasonable” competency in English and Hindi languages.