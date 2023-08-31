NVS Class 6 Admissions 2024: Last Date To Apply For JNVST Class 6 Today, Here's Link

NVS class 6th admissions 2024: The registration window for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024 for class 6 admissions will close today, August 31. Earlier the deadline was August 10 which was extended till August 17 and then til August 31. Aspirants can register online by visiting the official website- navodaya.gov.in. Candidates must note that JNVST 2024 will be conducted on November 4 at 11.30 am.

How to apply for NVS Class 6 admissions online?

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link which reads JNVST 2024 Class 6 admission

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to click on the registration link

Candidates will have to fill in the application form and pay the application fee

After completing the process, candidates should click on submit option

Candidates should then download their application form and take a printout of the same

NVS Class 6 Admissions Eligibility Criteria

Only the bonafide resident candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located and studying class V in the same district are eligible to apply for admission. Candidate has to study class V in any of the Govt. or Govt. recognized schools located in the same District during 2023-24.

Candidates who have passed class V before the session 2023-24 or repeated candidates are not allowed. NVS has the right to compare the application data of previous year(s) to identify the repeater candidates. If noticed, such candidates will not be allowed to appear for JNVST 2024. A candidate seeking admission must not have been born before 01-05-2012 and after 31-07-2014 (Both dates are inclusive.)