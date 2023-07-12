Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: Registration Begins For MBBS/BDS Admissions, Link Here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee opened the registration window for Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling 2023 today, July 12, 2023. Candidates who want to take admission to MBBS or BDS courses in state colleges can register for the counselling (state quota) online by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. The last date to apply for counselling is July 16, 2023.

"Only State natives are eligible for all the state quota MBBS and BDS seats in Odisha. However, other state candidates may be eligible for NRI quota seats only," the official notice reads.

Odisha NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule

Registration and Online Application Uploading of Documents for Online Verification- July 12 (12 noon) to July 16 (11.59 pm)

All eligible PC Candidates are required to attend the Medical Board at LT – II, SCB Medical College, Cuttack- July 13 and 14

All eligible ES candidates are required to attend the ES board at Rajya Sainik Board, Odisha at IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar - July 12 to 15

Publication of provisional State Merit List of registered candidates - July 20, 5 pm

Any Query raised by candidates on the merit list - July 21, 5 pm

Publication of final State Merit List of registered candidates - Julu 22.

How to register for Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling