Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: Registration Begins For MBBS/BDS Admissions, Link Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee opened the registration window for Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling 2023 today, July 12, 2023. Candidates who want to take admission to MBBS or BDS courses in state colleges can register for the counselling (state quota) online by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. The last date to apply for counselling is July 16, 2023.
"Only State natives are eligible for all the state quota MBBS and BDS seats in Odisha. However, other state candidates may be eligible for NRI quota seats only," the official notice reads.
Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.