Odisha NEET Counselling: Provisional Merit List To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Odisha NEET Counselling 2021 provisional merit list will be released today on the official OJEE website ojee.nic.in. OJEE conducts NEET counselling for admission undergraduate courses- MBBS/BDS under 85% state quota seats. NEET UG 2021 qualified candidates will be allotted seats in various state medical colleges on the basis of their filled choices and seat availability. As per the Odisha NEET Counselling 2021 schedule, provisional merit list is scheduled to be released on January 24 at 5 pm. The committee will be addressing queries of the students on the list on January 25 and January 26, 2022. The OJEE NEET Counselling 2021 final merit list is scheduled to be out on January 27, 2022.

Websites to check

ojee.nic.in odishajee.com

Here is how to check Odisha NEET provisional merit list

Candidates should visit to any of the websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the Odisha NEET provisional merit list link

Candidates will be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter required login credentials like NEET UG roll number

Post filling in the details, the Odisha NEET merit list will appear on the screen

Candidates should check their roll number and take its print out for further references

To be noted that candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of their preferences which they have submitted during the NEET counselling process.

An official statement reads, “Purpose of the registration is to prepare a State Merit List of the registered candidates (interested to take part in the counselling and admission to MBBS/BDS courses). This State Merit List will be used for the subsequent process of counselling and admission in MBBS/BDS courses.”

Admission process through NEET Counselling is done for 15% All India Quota seats and 85% state quota seats. NEET AIQ counselling is administered by Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) and is done as per the centre’s norms and policies. Whereas, state NEET counselling is administered by state authorities and would be done for 85% seats in the government colleges and all private medical colleges in the state.