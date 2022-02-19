Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registrations Begins Today At Ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET UG Admissions: The round two registration for Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021 is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Odisha NEET 2nd round counselling will begin on the OJEE NEET website. The registrations are scheduled to begin in the first half at 10 AM and the deadline to register for Round 2 UG Counselling will end on February 21, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ojee.nic.in.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling for round 1 was concluded on January 27, 2022. The registrations for the same began on January 12, 2022. Important dates and the steps to register for second-round counseling can be checked here.

Websites to check

ojee.nic.in odishajee.com

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here is how to register for round 2

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official OJEE website – ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘MBBS/BDS Counselling 2021’

Candidates will have to enter the required details and click on the login option.

Post logging in, fill out the application form, upload the documents and pay the registration fees.

After submitting the OJEE NEET counselling form the registration will be completed

Candidates should download it and take a printout for future reference

OJEE NEET UG Counselling Round 2: Check the complete schedule