Last Updated:

OFSS Bihar Portal For Class 11 Admissions 2023-25 Opens Today; Know How To Apply

OFSS Bihar: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the class 11 registration process on its OFSS portal today. Know how to apply online.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ofss bihar

Image: Shutterstock


OFSS Bihar: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the class 11 registration process on its OFSS portal today. Candidates who have passed the matric exam from any board and wish to take admissions to class 11 (session 2023-25) in schools and colleges of Bihar can register online at the OFSS portal. The online registration process begins on May 17 and will end on  May 26.

Bihar Board 11th Admissions 2023

BSEB has already released the common prospectus on its official website of OFSS Bihar at ofssbihar.in. The Bihar class 11 admission forms will be available on the official website https://www.ofssbihar.in/. The application fee is Rs 350. Students will have to fill in their roll number, date of birth, and upload their class 10th mark sheets, passport size photo and enter their active mobile number and email ID while filling out the application form. 

Direct link to read official notice

How to register for Bihar OFSS class 11th admissions 

  • Visit the official website- www.ofssbihar.in
  • Click on the class 11 admission 2023 link 
  • Key in the required details to register online
  • Provide a valid phone number and email address
  • Login using the credentials 
  • Fill in the form
  • Choose the college/ school and stream
  • Pay the application fee and submit 

Sahaj Suvidha Kendra

Students who do not have a computer or are unable to fill out the form online can visit the Sahaj Suvidha Kendra set up by the Bihar government. There are over six thousand Suvidha Kendras spread across all districts of Bihar where students can go and get their online forms filled. The list of Kendras and their locations is available on the BSEB OFSS website.

READ | Bihar Board inter compartmental exam 2023: See how to register for BSEB compartment exam
READ | Bihar Board 10th result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB matric result declared, 81.04% pass
READ | Bihar Board attracts over 1 lakh students from CBSE, ICSE and other boards, says BSEB
READ | Bihar Board class 10 compartmental exam: How to register for BSEB matric compartment exam
READ | BSEB Bihar Board class 12 compartmental admit cards out for practical & theory exams
COMMENT