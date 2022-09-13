OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations Process Begins Today; Here Are Steps To Register

OJEE 2022 Counselling: The counselling process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) started today, September 15. All those candidates who want to get admission to private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state of Odisha can register for OJEE UG counselling by visiting the official website at ojee.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the last date of the OJEE counselling 2022 registration process and choice filling is till September 20, 2022. The OJEE Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 1, 2022.

"Interested candidates are advised to visit OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in and www.odishajee.com) and see the tentative counselling schedule for these courses. They are further advised to carefully go through the documents, "Counseling Brochure" and "Step-by-Step Procedure", available on the website to get detailed information about the entire counselling process," read the official notice.

OJEE 2022 Counseling: Here's how to complete registration

Step 1: To register, candidates need to visit the official website of OJEE Counselling 2022 at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process with the required details for the counselling rounds.

Step 3: Finally, select the qualifying examination.

Step 4: After that, pay the counselling fee.

Step 5: Candidates must then select and secure their preferred institutes, courses, and specializations.

Step 6: Based on the choices and merit list, a seat allotment list will be released on the official website.

Every year, OJEE counselling is conducted for admission of eligible candidates to various courses like BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, Integrated MSc, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, and MPlan in private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

