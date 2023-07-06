OJEE Counselling 2023: Odisha JEE Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link

OJEE 2023 Counselling: The counseling process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has started today, July 6. All those candidates who want to get admission to private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state of Odisha can register for OJEE UG counselling by visiting the official website at ojee.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the last date for the OJEE counselling registration is July 12.

The display of Mock Seat Allotment based on choices filled in by the candidates will be done on July 12, 2023. Choice lock facility Activation using Candidate password will begin on July 14 and Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 16 to July 18, 2023.

OJEE 2023 Counseling: Here's how to complete the registration

Step 1: To register, candidates need to visit the official website of OJEE Counselling 2023 at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process with the required details for the counselling rounds.

Step 3: Finally, select the qualifying examination.

Step 4: After that, pay the counseling fee.

Step 5: Candidates must then select and secure their preferred institutes, courses, and specializations.

Step 6: Based on the choices and merit list, a seat allotment list will be released on the official website.

Here's a direct link for OJEE 2023 Counselling Registrations - Click here

Every year, OJEE counselling is conducted for admission of eligible candidates to various courses like BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, Integrated MSc, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, and MPlan in private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.