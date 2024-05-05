Advertisement

The West Bengal government has decided to continue with the online process of admission to all undergraduate and post-graduate courses. The higher education department, in a notice on Saturday, said that the process had passed off smoothly on its digital portal over the last two years, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. With the necessary infrastructure in place, online admissions would go on, it stated.

“It is hereby informed to all concerned that admissions to all Under Graduate (Honours and General) and Post Graduate courses in the State-funded higher education institutions in West Bengal for the ensuing academic session 2022-2023 will be made online,” the notice said.

The portal will start accepting applications from July 18, it said. Merit list for undergraduate courses will be announced by August 16, and for postgraduate courses by October 21.