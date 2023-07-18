OPIT Launches EU-accredited Online Tech Degrees For Indian Students & Professionals

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT), a fully accredited Higher Education Institution under the European Qualification Framework (EQF), is offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in technology to Indian students. OPIT is offering Bachelor in modern computer science course for undergraduate-level candidates. The duration of the course is 2 fast-track or 3 years. The course will be online/remote mode. For the postgraduate level, OPIT is offering a Master in Applied Data Science & AI course. The duration of the course is 12 or 18 months. The course will be online/ remote mode. Students can apply online at https://www.opit.com/

Highlights

BSc & MSc degrees courses in Computer Science, Applied Data Science & Artificial Intelligence to be offered in virtual mode by world-renowned faculty.

Degrees to have full legal value in Europe and will be professionally recognized by Employers.

OPIT degrees will cost between INR 3.25 lacs – INR 4.75 lacs per year – making them affordable to India students and young tech professionals.

Course fees

For UG programme- From €3.600

For PG programme- From €5.200

Key points

European Union accreditation As a fully accredited institute within EQF (European Qualification Framework) and the MQF, the degrees awarded by OPIT has full legal value in Europe and are professionally recognised by employers. Managed by a team of international Education veterans Focused on Computer Science, Applied Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Exclusively online and in English language International professors from top universities Progressive assessment and accelerated pathways 24/7 support, dedicated App Affordable and inclusive Live lessons, masterclasses, videos, quizzes, exercises, and internally developed digital content Strong connections with companies

Co-founders of OPIT are industry veterans Riccardo Ocleppo, founder of Docsity, and Professor Francesco Profumo, former Minister of Education of Italy.

"OPIT is a response to the growing need for high-quality and affordable higher education, especially in the area of tech, that equips learners with the real-world skills required in today's job market,"said Riccardo Ocleppo, co-founder of OPIT. "We've harnessed our extensive experience in education and industry to build an institution that prioritizes teaching competencies over theoretical knowledge. Our graduates will be job-ready from day one and will have the skills to contribute immediately to organizational success as soon as they are a part of the workforce."

Professor Francesco Profumo, the former Minister of Education of Italy and co-founder of OPIT said,"In today's globalized world, it is more important than ever that education is not just accessible, but also tailored to the demands of the industry. At OPIT, we're combining the rigour of an EU-accredited curriculum with the flexibility of online learning, to deliver a comprehensive education that prepares our students to meet the challenges of the real world. We're not just teaching computer science; we're shaping the leaders of tomorrow's tech industry."

As an exclusively online institution, OPIT breaks barriers by making education accessible to students worldwide. All courses are conducted in English, fostering a global learning community and promoting diversity and inclusiveness. These courses are delivered by distinguished faculty comprising international professors from top universities.