OSSC Admit Card Released JE Electrical Certificate Verification; Here's Direct Link

OSSC Admit Card Released: The admit cards for certificate verification for the post of junior engineer (electrical) for 2016 have been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Candidates who took part in the certificate verification can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in.

As per the official notice issued by the commission, the document verification procedure will begin on January 6 at 10 am and 2 pm and on January 7 at 10 am and 2 pm in two different shifts. The notice reads that "The candidature of the candidates who do not attend the Certificate Verification on the scheduled date and time will not be considered for selection."

Odisha Staff Selection Commission Admit Card: Direct Link

To download the admit card download OSSC admit card released for junior engineer (Electrical) candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - Odisha Staff Selection Commission Admit Card - Click here

Here's how to download the OSSC admit card released for a junior engineer

Step 1: To download the OSSC admit card, candidates need to visit the official website of OSSC (ossc.gov.in/Public/OSSC/Default.aspx).

Step 2: Then, click on the link that says, "Download Admission Letter for Certificate Verification for the Post of JE (Electrical)-2016."

Step 3: Now, enter the application sequence number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 4: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the admission card for future use.

Image: Unsplash, Representative