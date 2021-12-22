PM Modi To Address IIT Kanpur Convocation On Dec 28, Invites Ideas For Speech

IIT-Kanpur convocation 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur. The convocation ceremony is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2021. Ahead of his address, PM Modi has asked people to share their suggestions for his address. He has asked for ideas as he will be including some of the suggestions received from fellow nationals in his address to the passing batch of IIT Kanpur on the convocation day. Those who want to share their suggestions will have to do it on the official website narendramodi.in. The deadline to submit suggestions is December 27.

PM Modi took to Twitter to invite applications. He tweeted, “I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions.”

I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation.



I invite everyone to share suggestions. https://t.co/obpVCb0NGb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2021

How to share ideas on official website by Dec 27

Interested people will have to go to the official website https://www.narendramodi.in/

On the homepage, they should look for the poster which reads, "share your suggestions for the PM Modi's address at the Convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur on 28th December 2021"

Candidates should write their suggestions in the box that reads, "Write your suggestions here..." and click on submit

Few ideas shared by people

Dattatraya Nirmal shared, "Ask IIT candidates to develop the scientific technology language and subject related to all sciences in sanskrit and national languages. Ask them to serve for the nation only, instead of going abroad. Ask them to be active politIcians or politically alert to build Akhand Bharat. Knowledge should follow the patriotism with dost and sprit to love ancient and advanced Hind."

Nitin Srivastava who claims to be IIT alumnus shares, "I am an IIT Kanpur alumnus. Suggestion- Creating a platform on similar lines to NCC for students for getting engaged in waste management activities in their areas. They can earn certificate for their contribution and also benefit during govt interviews/ selection."

