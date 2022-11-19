Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Revised Merit List Out For Round 2; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
The Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 process for Round 2 is currently underway, and the revised combined merit list has been released by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) today, November 19, 2022. All those candidates who have applied for counselling can check the merit list by visiting the official website at bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates were given the option of submitting their willingness to apply until November 18, 2022, based on which the university released a combined revised merit list based on their submissions. There two merit lists that have been released are: the open merit list and the NRI quota.
It is to be noted that candidates' choice filling and preferences for Round 2 will begin on November 20, and processing and display of seat allotment are scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 respectively. The final result will be out on November 26. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.