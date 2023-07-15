Punjab NEET UG Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link To Register

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has begun the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats. Candidates who have cracked NEET UG 2023 can enrol themselves for (MBBS/BDS Degree courses) at the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. The registrations began on July 14 and will conclude on July 20. The last date to pay fees is July 21.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 counselling: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'Click here to apply online for MBBS/BDS Admissions under NEET UG 2023'

Step 3: Click on new registration link and key in the required details such as name, NEET marks, contact number

Step 4: Login using your credentials - registration number and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the fees and submit.

Step 7: Download the application form for future use

Direct link to register online.

Registration fees

The registration fee for all categories except SC, and ST is Rs 5900. The fee for SC and ST categories is Rs 2950. Candidates can pay the fees online.