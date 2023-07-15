Punjab NEET UG Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has begun the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats. Candidates who have cracked NEET UG 2023 can enrol themselves for (MBBS/BDS Degree courses) at the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. The registrations began on July 14 and will conclude on July 20. The last date to pay fees is July 21.
The registration fee for all categories except SC, and ST is Rs 5900. The fee for SC and ST categories is Rs 2950. Candidates can pay the fees online.
Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.