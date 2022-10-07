Punjab NEET UG Counselling: Registration Window Opens For MBBS, BDS Courses; See Details

Punjab NEET UG 2022: The registration window for the Punjab National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling process has opened at the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling between October 7 and October 13, 2022. Candidates can register for counselling for admission to the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes by visiting the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

According to the official information, the combined online counselling for admission to the undergraduate medical and dental courses in all the medical and dental colleges, including private universities and minority institutions in the state of Punjab, will be held by BFUHS Faridkot. Only those candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam are eligible to apply for the MBBS and BDS programs' admission.

Application Fees

As per the official notice, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 5,900.

The registration fee for SC-category candidates is Rs 2,950.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to register, candidates are required to visit the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the homepage and click on the MBBS and BDS under the UG NEET 2022 admission link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to register by filling in the requested information.

Step 4: Log in and fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the application form as it will be required for further processing.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: More Details

According to the schedule, the Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will be released on October 19 and applicants will be able to submit their objections offline at the admission branch, BFUHS on October 20 till 5 pm. The Punjab NEET 2022 final merit list will be released with no exception for objections on October 21, 2022. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

