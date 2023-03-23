QS World Rankings 2023: IIT Delhi Enters List Of Top 50 Institutions For Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi was ranked among the top 50 engineering schools in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. 44 programmes offered by Indian higher education institutions have been ranked in the top 100 worldwide. Notably, 35 Indian programmes made the top 100, according to the report from the previous year.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has stated that Delhi University has the most applicants (27) followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay (25) and IIT Kharagpur (23). The thirteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject has ranked 66 Indian universities, cumulatively achieving 355 entries, an 18.7 per cent increase compared to last year (299).

"For the 13th edition of QS subject ranking, the universities were ranked in five broader areas – engineering and technology, arts and humanities, life sciences and medicine, natural science and social sciences and management," the statement said as per the PTI.

QS RANKING 2023: OTHER INSTITUTIONS

IIT Bombay has featured among the world's top 100 in mathematics by clinching the 92nd spot, up by 25 places

IIT Kanpur ranks among the world's top 100 in engineering-electrical electronics (87th, up by 21 places) and in computer science information systems (96th, up by 13 places)

IIT Kharagpur occupies the 94th spot, up by 15 places, for computer science and information systems

IIT Madras has moved up by 50 places to come to the 98th spot for mathematics

How is the ranking are done?

For its "subject ranking," QS assigns universities a ranking based on each program's performance and compares it to other programmes throughout the globe.

The QS Rankings are determined by a number of factors, including research publications, academic reputation, employer standing, and H-Index.