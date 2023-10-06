Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023: Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

Rajasthan government has started the online registration for the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) counselling. Candidates who cleared the BSTC exam can register for the counselling for pre-D.El.Ed. admissions from October 6 to 17. Candidates can register online at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Here's direct link to register for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling

The Rajasthan BSTC Exam was conducted on August 28. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The Rajasthan BSTC Result was declared on September 29.

The last date to pay the fees is October 17. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 3000. The last date to exercise options of preference is October 18.

Rajasthan BSTC or Pre. D.El.Ed course is conducted by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for admissions to the two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. The course is mandatory for those who want to become a school teacher in the state.

How to register for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023?