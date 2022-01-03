Rajasthan: Jaipur Schools Closed For Classes 1-8 Till Jan 9; Check Official Order

Rajasthan schools update: Rajasthan is in the headlines for a few days because of the rising number of COVID cases in state. Considering this state government has announced fresh COVID curbs. It has been announced amid the fear of new variant Omicron. It has been announced that the schools will be closed in Jaipur for classes 1 to 8. Since Jaipur has reported maximum number of cases in state, it has been announced that schools will be closed till January 9, 2022. In a recent move, colleges and universities have also been asked to ensure that everyone is fully vaccinated by January 31, 2022.

To be noted that schools have been closed in Jaipur from January 3, 2022 till January 9, 2022. This break has been given with the expectation that it may help in containing the spread of COVID-19 infections. Vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years has also been started on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Other districts update

As of now, this order will only be implemented in Jaipur schools. The District Collector will be taking a call on the continuation of educational activities. Rajasthan's new COVID curbs mention that schools now need the written consent of parents before their wards come to school for offline classes. The same method has to be followed once offline teaching resumes for Primary classes. Schools have also been instructed to not pressurize parents/guardians in any way to send their wards to school

Haryana Shuts Schools And Colleges Again Till January 12

Haryana schools and colleges have been closed from Sunday, January 2, 2022. This has been decided considering a sharp surge in COVID cases. The state is detecting fresh Omicron cases over the last few days. In Haryana, schools and colleges will now be shut as the government announced new restrictions amid rising cases along with 'Mahamari Alert.'

Haryana Schools and colleges were reopened earlier as the state reported a significant downtrend in COVID-19 cases at that time. As the cases were declining at that time, it was proposed that Haryana colleges and schools may resume offline classes with 100% capacity from December 1, 2021. However, since the fear of Omicron spread, this idea was not implemented and offline classes continued with 50% capacity.