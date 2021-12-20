Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Starts Today; Check Details

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021: The registration procedure for NEET 2021 counselling by the Rajasthan Medical Education Department will begin today. Candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website - rajneetug2021.com. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is December 27, 2021. NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board 2021, Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur is conducting Rajasthan NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the state’s medical education department.

Rajasthan NEET Counselling: Application Fees | Registration Process | More information

Candidates must note that the last date to pay the registration fee is December 27, 2021. The registration process will be held in two steps, and candidates need to complete both steps. In Part 1, the candidate will have to submit documents and information such as their roll number, marks scored, date of birth, etc. In the second phase, they will have to log in and submit the application form.

As per the official information, the provisional list for verification of documents will be published on December 30, 2021. The date for document verification is January 3, 2022. Admissions-related details will be announced later. Students belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 2000, while students from the SC, ST, and ST-SSA categories and candidates from Rajasthan whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh will have to pay Rs 1200. Such candidates would need to submit an income certificate along with an application form.

