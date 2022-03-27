Rajasthan NEET PG 2021: Second Counselling Won't Be Conducted, Says Rajasthan HC

Rajasthan NEET: Rajasthan High Court has recently announced that the second round for NEET PG 2022 admissions will not be conducted. This has been decided by High Court in line with complications that occurred during the interview process as the board accidentally selected two candidates for one seat at Jaipruia Hospital. The current status is that the issue has been resolved as one of the candidates was assigned a seat at Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College, SNMC Jodhpur. Earlier the matter was taken to high court where it was heard by the bench of Justice Ashok Kumar Gaur. He resolved the issue and announced that the second round of counselling has been withdrawn. The seat of SNMC Jodhpur was then offered to Dr Sabir Mohammad in the Paediatrics department.

"The seat of MBBS DNB was initially offered to Dr Lalit Dhakar at Jaipuria Hospital and he was entitled to get admission on the said seat as per his merit and choice," stated the Rajasthan High Court.

The State PG Counselling Board issued an order that stated that "in compliance with the order passed by Rajasthan High Court, the orders of re-counselling issued on March 17, 2022 and March 20, 2022 are withdrawn with immediate effect"

Role of counselling board

Last week on March 20, State PG Counselling Board announced that the re-counselling will be conducted from Roster No. 362 instead of Roster number 367. On March 17, 2022, the counselling board decided to conduct re-counselling from Roster Number 367 due to the complication made in the case of Dr Dhakar and Mohammad. Since the announcement of latest verdict by High court, both these orders have been withdrawn.

