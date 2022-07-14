REET 2022 Admit Cards To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Download Hall Tickets

REET 2022 admit cards: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to release the admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022 on Thursday, July 14. The hall tickets are expected to be released by RSEB in the second half at 4 pm. Following past trends, the admit cards are released 10 days before the exam. This year, the exam will be conducted on July 23 and July 24, 2022. To download admit cards, students should be ready with their application number and password.

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers | Date & Time

According to the official notice, the REET 2022 test will be conducted on July 23-24, 2022. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam time is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while paper 2 (Level 1) exam time is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. For fresh updates and more information, it is strongly recommended that candidates must visit the official website of the REET.

Those who pass level 1 are eligible to apply for teaching positions for students of classes 1-5 and those who appear and pass in level 2 will be eligible to teach students from classes 6 to 8. Candidates who have applied for both levels will have to appear for both shifts. REET 2022 will have objective-type questions for 150 marks divided into 4 sections.

REET 2022: Follow these steps to download REET 2022 admit cards

Step 1: To download REET admit cards, candidates need to visit the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the REET 2022 admit card link

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill in the details and then click on the "submit" button.

Step 4: Hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download hall tickets and take its printout for future

According to the announcement made by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, through this recruitment drive, a total of 20,000 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Every year, lakhs of candidates take part in the REET Exam. Click here to know more about the REET 2022 exam.