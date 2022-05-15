RSMSSB APRO Result 2022 Out On Official Website; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
RSMSSB APRO Result 2022: The result for the post of Assistant Public Relations Officer, APRO has been released by the Rajasthan Selection Board (RSMSSB). All those candidates who have appeared in the RSMSSB APRO Exam 2022 can download their results by visiting the official website of RSMSSB, i.e., rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, the RSMSSB APRO Exam 2022 was held on April 24 at various exam centres across the state.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 76 APRO posts will be filled. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam. Also, the selection procedure would include the documents. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the RSMSSB APRO Result 2022 and also provided the direct link to download the RSMSSB APRO Result 2022.
