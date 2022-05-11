RSMSSB JE 2022: Admit Cards To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Download

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be releasing the admit cards for RSMSSB JE (Junior Engineer) Exam 2022 on May 11, 2022. As of now, the official time for releasing hall tickets has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out by the second half of the day. All those candidates who got themselves registered for RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022 will be able to download their RSMSSB JE Admit Card. Once it is released, admit cards will be available on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and can be checked by following these steps.

Step-by-step guide to download RSMSSB JE admit card 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board – recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Admit Card’ section and click on the link for JE 2022 admit card

Step 3: In the next step, enter the application number, and date of birth and submit

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

RSMSSB JE Exam 2022: Check time table here

Junior Engineer (Civil) Degree Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022- 18 May 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM

Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022- 18 May 2022 from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM

Junior Engineer (Electricity) Degree Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 - 19 May 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM

Junior Engineer (Electricity) Diploma Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 202 - 19 May 2022 from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Degree Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 - 20 May 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Diploma Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 - 20 May 2022 from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM

The candidates should know that they will have to report to the centre at least one and a half hours before the exam. It is also mandatory to carry one original Photo ID Card like a Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License, etc. Other instructions will be mentioned on the admit card.