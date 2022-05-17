Last Updated:

RTE Rajasthan Lottery Result 2022 Released, Follow These Steps To Download

RTE Rajasthan Lottery result 2022 has been released on official website. Lottery list can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
RTE Rajasthan

Image: PTI


RTE Rajasthan Lottery Result 2022: The Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan is doing efforts to promote advanced education. There are many students whose parents or guardians cannot afford to get them admitted in private schools. Under the Right to Education, 25% seats of all private schools in Rajasthan are reserved under this act for Primary to 8th Class. All the students who belong from weaker families can apply to get education. 

Students will not have to undergo any admission exam. Under RTE Rajasthan, students will be selected through lottery. The lottery result for this academic year has been released on May 17, 2022.

RTE Rajasthan Lottery Result 2022

Thousand of parents who are waiting for RTE Rajasthan online lottery result, can check it now. It has been uploaded on rajpsp.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Reports suggest that this time more than 2 lakh students have applied for admission in 29,684 private schools. These students have filled there choices for admission in which a student could fill up the choice of admission in a maximum of 5 schools. The online process of application started on May 2 and the deadline to apply for lottery was May 15,. 2022. 

How to Check Rajasthan RTE Lottery result 2022

  • Step 1: Visit the official website for the Right to Education Act (25% students) scheme by Rajasthan Government.
  • Step 2: After landing on www.rajpsp.nic.in, Click on the Centralized Lottery Result link appearing on the official page.
  • Step 3: Select the category to view the RTE Rajasthan Primary to 8th Class Result 2022.
  • Step 4: Select your district block and school name etc and enter the captcha code and click on the Search button
  • Step 5: Private School Admission List 2022 PDF will be in front of you.

In the year 2011, under the Right to Education from the UPA government, 25 percent seats in non-government schools in class 1 were started to be admitted by the poor section of children at the expense of the government. In about 11 years till now, more than 3 lakh children are getting education under RTE in non-government schools at government expense. Under RTE, only children whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh will be eligible for admission under RTE. For more details, candidates can go to the RTE portal http://rajpsp.nic.in.

First Published:
