SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List Out, Direct Link And Steps To Download Here

Image: Unsplash
Student Academic Management System, Odisha has declared the SAMS Odisha + 2 Merit List 2023 today, July 6, 2023. Candidates who have applied for higher secondary school admissions can now check the first merit list by visiting the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.
Direct link to check SAMS Odisha merit list
As per the official schedule released by SAMA, the reporting and updation of required documents for the selected school will begin on July 7 and will end on July 13 at 6 pm. Candidates can request a slide-up after taking admission under the first round from July 8 to 14 (9 am).
Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.