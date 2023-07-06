SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List Out, Direct Link And Steps To Download Here

Student Academic Management System, Odisha has declared the SAMS Odisha + 2 Merit List 2023 today, July 6, 2023. Candidates who have applied for higher secondary school admissions can now check the first merit list by visiting the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

How to check SAMS Odisha + 2 Merit List 2023

Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on the Higher Secondary link flashing on the official page.

On the next page, click on Higher Secondary link.

SAMS Odisha 1st merit list link will be displayed

Key in your login credentials and submit.

The merit list will be displayed on the screen

Check your name and download it.

Direct link to check SAMS Odisha merit list

As per the official schedule released by SAMA, the reporting and updation of required documents for the selected school will begin on July 7 and will end on July 13 at 6 pm. Candidates can request a slide-up after taking admission under the first round from July 8 to 14 (9 am).