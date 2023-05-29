SAMS Odisha Class 11 Admissions 2023 Begin; Direct Link To Apply For Odisha +1 Admissions

SAMS Odisha Class 11 Admissions 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has opened the application window for SAMS Odisha Class 11 Admission today, May 29. The link was activated at 11 am. Students who have passed class 10th exam can apply now. For more details, they should go to the official website samsodisha.gov.in

Candidates would need to register and enter then enter their login details to fill in the forms and must note that application forms submitted after today will not be accepted. The link will be active till 11:45 pm on June 20th. Here's how to fill out the application form. The first merit list will be released on June 28. The class 11 session will begin on July 29. Check the complete schedule here. The application fee is Rs 200 for general and Rs100 for SC, ST candidates.

SAMS Odisha Class 11 Admission: Follow these steps to apply