SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2022 Deadline Ends Today, Apply Now By Following These Steps

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will be closing the application process for SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission today. All those interested candidates who have not filled the application form should make sure to apply now. For more details, they should go to the official website samsodisha.gov.in

The application link is still available on the official website. Candidates need to register and enter then enter their login details to fill in the forms and must note that application forms submitted after today will not be accepted. The link will be active today up till 4 pm. Here's how to fill application form.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2022: Check schedule highlights here

First Merit list- August 19, 2022

Last date to apply- August 30, 2022, till 4 PM

Last date to update admission and correct errors- August 30, 2022, till 6 PM

Last date for Slide Up Request- September 2, 2022, till 4 PM

Second Merit List- September 7, 2022, at 3 PM

Last date to apply- September 10, 2022, till 5 PM

Last date to update admission and correct errors- September 10, 2022, till 9 PM

Spot Selection merit list- September 15, 2022, at 2 PM

Last date to apply- September 16, 2022, till 5 PM

Final Merit list- September 17, 2022, at 11 AM

Last date to apply- September 20, 2022, till 4 PM

Last date to update admission and correct errors- September 20, 2022, till 6 PM

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the website – samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage click on Higher Secondary School +2 under School and Mass Education

Step 3: Then click on student login and register if you are a new user

Step 4: Login with the details and fill out the form

Step 5: Submit the form and download and keep a copy of the same

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List: Here's a step-by-step guide to check