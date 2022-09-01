SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Deadline Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: The admission process for the Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha Plus 3, is underway, and today is the last day to fill out the application form. Candidates can apply for admission by visiting the official website of SAMS Odisha Plus 3 at samsodisha.gov.in. Also, the authorities have postponed the form filling date, and the window to complete the application process will close today. Earlier, the first merit list of SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 was supposed to be released on August 31, but now the first merit list will be released on September 7 at 2 pm.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3Admission 2022: Highlights here

First Merit list- August 19, 2022

Last date to apply- August 30, 2022, till 4 PM

Last date to update admission and correct errors- August 30, 2022, till 6 PM

Last date for Slide Up Request- September 2, 2022, till 4 PM

Second Merit List- September 7, 2022, at 3 PM

Last date to apply- September 10, 2022, till 5 PM

Last date to update admission and correct errors- September 10, 2022, till 9 PM

Spot Selection merit list- September 15, 2022, at 2 PM

Last date to apply- September 16, 2022, till 5 PM

Final Merit list- September 17, 2022, at 11 AM

Last date to apply- September 20, 2022, till 4 PM

Last date to update admission and correct errors- September 20, 2022, till 6 PM

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for admission, candidates need to visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on +3 under the Higher Education section.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to click on "Student Login" on the homepage.

Step 4: Complete their registration process and then login.

Step 5: Now, enter the required details, then submit the form and download it.

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List: Here's a step-by-step guide to check

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website – samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the link that says, "SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List"

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Automatically, the first merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on it, and download the same for future reference

