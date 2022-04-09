Sarvodaya Vidyalayas Admission: Registration For Entry-level Classes To Begin On April 11

The Delhi Government is gearing up to begin the application process for admission to entry-level classes in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-23. The application process is scheduled to be started on Monday, April 11, 2022. The application forms for the admissions to the entry-level Class i.e. Nursery, KG, and Class 1 can be obtained from Sarvodaya Vidyalaya schools, and the deadline to apply for admission will end on April 25, 2022.

Who all are eligible to apply?

Children who are residing in Delhi within one kilometer of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will be eligible for admission

For areas where Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are not available within one kilometer, then children within a radius of 3 km will also be eligible.

Sarvodaya Vidyalayas admission for session 2022-23: Here is how to apply

Interested candidates/their parents should go to the official website http://sarvodayavidyalaya.edu.in/

On the homepage, they will have to click on the tab 'ONLINE ADMISSIONS 2022-2023'

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where application form will be displayed

Fill in the required details like class, mobile number, user name, students name etc

Click on submit to generate the login credentials, post logging in fill the complete admission form, attach the documents, and pay the application fee

Post submitting, the confirmation page will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download the page and should make its printout for future reference

When and how to collect application form in offline mode?

The application forms will be available in the concerned Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in two shifts

In the morning it can be collected between 8.30 am to 11.30 am and then in afternoon, it can be collected between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. It can only be collected on the working days which are Monday to Friday.

Help desk set up for assistance

With the aim of providing assistance to the parents, the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government has set up help desks. It is expected to guide parents when they will proceed with the admission process. The help desk consists of teachers and members of the school management committee. Parents of the applicants can get their application forms checked by the members of the helpdesk. It is to be noted that the admission cannot be denied to any Divyang child, destitute child, refugee or asylum seeker, migrants or child in need of care and protection, due to non-availability of essential documents at the time of submission in the school.